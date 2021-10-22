In this webinar, Emma Hynes and Michael Levenstein discuss the developments in the law relating to construction professionals' negligence, and the pros and cons of using adjudication as a means of resolving disputes.

You can watch a recording of the webinar below and click here to download a copy of the speakers' slides.

