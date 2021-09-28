ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

James Hall and Jack Dillon discuss the recent cases of MBS v Grant Thornton and Khan v Meadows and their impact on scope of duty in claims against solicitors and barristers, asking amongst other questions whether the new scope of duty principles mark a potential return to the scope of solicitors' duties argued for by lenders in the late 1990s.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.