UK:
Professional Liability Online Seminar Series – Solicitors' And Barristers' Negligence (Video)
28 September 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
James
Hall and Jack
Dillon discuss the recent cases of MBS v Grant
Thornton and Khan v Meadows and their impact on scope
of duty in claims against solicitors and barristers, asking amongst
other questions whether the new scope of duty principles mark a
potential return to the scope of solicitors' duties argued for
by lenders in the late 1990s.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
