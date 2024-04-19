What changes and practical actions should businesses be considering?

The European Parliament, on 12 March 2024, formally adopted the new Product Liability Directive. The new rules intend to provide easier access to compensation for consumers who suffer damage from defective products and includes amendments relating to the directive's scope, treatment of psychological damage, and allocation of liability regarding software manufacturers.

Our infographic on product liability reform in the EU and UK sets out some of the key changes and practical actions businesses should be considering.

The Council of the EU still needs to formally adopt the directive, following which it will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and then enter into force 20 days after its publication. The new rules will apply to products placed on the market 24 months after entry into force.

