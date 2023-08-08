On 2 August 2023, the UK government published its long-awaited proposals for reform of the UK product safety regime. There are 13 wide-ranging proposals, some of which could radically change the UK product safety landscape and/or have a significant impact for stakeholders.

The UK government has launched a public consultation on the reforms, which is open until 24 October 2023.

Headlines

Key proposals include:

Mandatory incident reporting.

A new defined role of 'online marketplace' with its own set of specific duties.

An increase in the level of consumer-facing information to be provided for online listings.

The introduction of voluntary e-labelling.

Direct penalty powers for enforcement authorities without needing to bring a prosecution.

A review of the UK product liability regime.

Radically, a move away from the existing product safety framework (derived from European Union rules) to a new cross-cutting, hazard-based approach.

