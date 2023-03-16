The results of the H1 2023 AlixPartners Cost Inflation survey are in, with direct and indirect costs expected to rise over the next 12 months alongside a wave of other disruptive forces likely to challenge the leaders of consumer-facing businesses.

The survey responses reinforce what we are seeing and hearing in our conversations with clients so far this year. In this report, our industry experts outline their own personal reflections from 2022 and the 2023 priorities that they believe companies should be doubling down on to weather the storm and set a course for future growth, including:

Increased analytical capabilities to stress-test pricing strategies

The importance of product portfolio management

Greater transparency, flexibility, and action in forecasting and addressing supply chain issues

The opportunities presented by a "no-stone-unturned" business mindset

