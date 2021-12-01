What risks has Natasha's Law brought for food businesses and what product recall issues have been raised as a result of COVID19 and Brexit? Jason McNerlin, Partner and Head of Product Recall and Liability speaks to Insurance Post about the impact of these topics on insurance cover and policy.

He says, "...the regulations [with Natasha's Law] will increase labelling requirements, possibly affecting food business operators that sell no other type of food, and probably affecting smaller businesses more than larger operators..."

Speaking about policy coverage issues, Jason said, "Generally, where there are allegations that a product has caused injury or damage, a business may have one or more insurance policies that could provide assistance. A product liability policy will generally cover the insured's liability for damages in respect of a personal injury claims or property damage..."

The full article can be read on the Insurance Post website, here. A subscription is required.

Originally published October 19, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.