UK:
Product Recall And Labelling Laws
What risks has Natasha's Law brought for food businesses and
what product recall issues have been raised as a result of COVID19
and Brexit? Jason McNerlin, Partner and Head of Product Recall and
Liability speaks to Insurance Post about the impact of these topics
on insurance cover and policy.
He says, "...the regulations [with Natasha's Law]
will increase labelling requirements, possibly affecting food
business operators that sell no other type of food, and probably
affecting smaller businesses more than larger
operators..."
Speaking about policy coverage issues, Jason said,
"Generally, where there are allegations that a product has
caused injury or damage, a business may have one or more insurance
policies that could provide assistance. A product liability policy
will generally cover the insured's liability for damages in
respect of a personal injury claims or property
damage..."
The full article can be read on the Insurance Post
website, here. A subscription is required.
Originally published October 19, 2021.
