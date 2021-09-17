A Cooley and TechUK Webinar

Over the summer, the European Commission proposed a new General Product Safety Regulation, which has major ramifications for anyone in the products supply chain. The regulation is intended to update the 20-year-old General Product Safety Directive with a clearer focus on tech products, new rules covering online marketplaces and online sales and a much stricter reporting and enforcement regime. These proposed changes could have a significant impact on the way that safety is currently managed. While it will only apply in Europe, it is likely to have a significant impact on the future approach to regulation in the UK. The European Commission's consultation is open until 4 October, 2021.

Event details

Tuesday 28 September 2021

8:00 am – 9:00 am PST

11:00 am – 12:0 pm EST

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm BST

Speakers

Rod Freeman – Partner, London

Claire Temple – Special Counsel, London

Jamie Humphreys, Special Counsel, London

