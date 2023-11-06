ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from European Union

EU Digital Services Act – EC Q&A On Calculating Active Recipients Simmons & Simmons LLP The EC publishes its Q&A on the requirement to publish user numbers for certain services in scope of the DSA.

FCA Fines Equifax £11 Million For 2017 Data Breach - Five Years After The ICO Lewis Silkin This insight provides a summary of The UK's Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") fines to Equifax Ltd ("Equifax") £11,164,400 for failing to manage and monitor the security of UK consumer data it had outsourced to its parent company in the US, following a data breach in 2017.

Landmark Decision Handed Down On ICO's Responsibilities In Handling Subject Access Requests Cooley LLP On 10 October 2023, the England and Wales Court of Appeal handed down its decision in Delo, R. (On the Application Of) v. The Information Commissioner, in which it upheld an earlier High Court ruling...

The Impact Of Data Protection Breaches And Cyber Attack Giambrone & Partners Foundation of the Information Commissioner's Office and the first Data Protection Act in 1994, introduced a regime that has considerably strengthened the rights of the individual and limited the extent that their personal data...

Monitoring Workers – New Guidance For UK Employers Withers LLP On 3 October 2023, the Information Commissioner's Office published new guidance on monitoring workers, addressed primarily to employers and with the aim of...