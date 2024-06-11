Data & Antitrust Guide - First Edition

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a world where data is ‘the new oil', competition authorities are having to tackle fresh issues as data and antitrust converge. The first edition of the GCR Data & Antitrust Guide – edited by Miranda Cole and Lara White – offers a wide-ranging view of how key jurisdictions around the world are addressing new regulatory and enforcement questions and provides practical and timely guidance for those trying to navigate this fast-moving environment. The Guide draws on the wisdom and expertise of distinguished practitioners to deliver unparalleled proficiency in the field.

How the interplay between competition and privacy law is affecting online advertising

INTRODUCTION

Online advertising today relies on the collection, matching and use (including sharing) of vast amounts of personal data. In some cases, this information is shared among a web of hundreds of advertising intermediaries of varying sizes. In others, the information collected remains primarily within the closed environment of a single entity (or group of entities).

The amount of personal data involved and the way it is collected, used and shared has attracted (and continues to attract) a lot of attention from privacy and competition regulators, the courts and, ultimately, consumers, including in relation to the interplay between privacy and competition laws – which are not always aligned.

In this chapter, we:

provide a brief, high-level overview of how online advertising works;

look at the privacy challenges relating to the online advertising ecosystem;

look at the competition law challenges relating to online advertising; and

explore the direct and indirect interplay between privacy and competition law in the context of online advertising.

OVERVIEW OF ONLINE ADVERTISING

The online advertising ecosystem is complex. At its core, it involves a transaction between advertisers wanting to present their advertising content to an online target audience (including users of websites, apps and social media) (the buy side) and publishers and digital platforms who have advertising space (or inventory) that they want to sell (the sell side).

At its simplest, online adverting can be split into two main channels: search advertising and display advertising.

SEARCH ADVERTISING

A search ad is displayed in search results following the use of a search engine (i.e., on the search engine results page (SERP)). Advertisers bid on keywords so that their advertisement appears when the search performed uses the keyword or term. In addition, information about the user (e.g., their location, search history and other information available to the search engine) will influence the search ads they are presented with, to ensure their relevance. These ads appear at the top of the SERP (although they are also intermingled in the search results in certain contexts, including those in respect of certain vertical searches), and are marked as ‘Ad' or ‘Sponsored', depending on the search engine, with information about why an advertisement is being made available to the user.2

DISPLAY ADVERTISING

Display ads are proactively displayed to users (i.e., visitors to a social media platform, website or app) because they fall into a category of individuals whom the advertiser wishes to target. They often take the form of banner ads, side bar ads or pop-up ads. This type of advertising is often referred to as ‘outbound' or ‘push' advertising because it is instigated, at least indirectly, by the advertiser, unlike search ads, which are an ‘in-bound' or ‘pull' form of advertising (where advertisements are displayed in response to user-initiated searches).

Display advertising falls into two broad categories:

Opendisplayadvertising : Publishers sell their inventory to a wide range of advertisers through an auction process referred to as real-time This relies on a complex ad tech chain, including ad exchanges, ad servers, ad networks and data management platforms. These vendors match up the buy side and sell side and provide a range of different services, from helping publishers to generate the most revenue from their advertising space, to helping advertisers enrich the data they hold or to measure the success of campaigns.

: Publishers sell their inventory to a wide range of advertisers through an auction process referred to as real-time This relies on a complex ad tech chain, including ad exchanges, ad servers, ad networks and data management platforms. These vendors match up the buy side and sell side and provide a range of different services, from helping publishers to generate the most revenue from their advertising space, to helping advertisers enrich the data they hold or to measure the success of campaigns. The‘walledgarden' model: Large players – such as Facebook, Instagram and Google – sell their own inventory through their own ad tech stack, meaning that they own the relationships with both advertisers and the They collect information about users while those users interact with their services and visit other online services or websites (using embedded tracking technology).

Display advertising relies on the collection and sharing of large amounts of data about users to try to ensure that the ads reach the most relevant audience and that individuals are presented with ads that are likely to be of most interest to them. Generally, this collection and sharing of information about a particular user occurs via third-party cookies3 and other tracking technology4 that is placed in a user's browser when they visit a website or app, or look at something on social media, stores information about their use of the internet (e.g., websites visited) and identifes visitors between different websites. This includes technology used by social media platforms to leverage a user's off-platform activity to advertise to them when they are on the social media platform.5

PRIVACY REGULATORY CHALLENGES

In many jurisdictions, the information collected via the tracking technology used in online advertising is personal data or personal information, even though a named individual cannot be identifed from the relevant identifer alone. Accordingly, it must be handled in accordance with applicable privacy laws. Owing to the complexity of the online ad ecosystem, full compliance with these laws is often challenging

Various jurisdictions have introduced rules specifcally addressing the use of cookies and other tracking technologies. In Europe, for example, the ePrivacy Directive6 (and the national laws implementing it into Member State law) requires organisations that store information on, or gain access to information from, a user's terminal equipment (which includes the use of cookies and other tracking technology referred to above) to provide users with information about the use of cookies and to collect opt-in consent from users in advance of setting them up on their browser. Providing true transparency about the use of this technology, and the collection of consent, by the large number of adtech vendors involved in the ecosystem (including about what is collected and shared and whose data is shared) has always been challenging. This was brought into sharper focus after the General Data Protection Regulation7 (GDPR) came into effect because of its more prescriptive requirements around transparency and very specifc requirements for the collection of valid consent. Most signifcantly, valid consent must be informed, granular and freely given and must name the party relying on it. In the context of a complex web of data sharing, this is very challenging.

This is not just a European issue. In the United States, for example, where there are many state privacy laws, the use of tracking technology (and user control of its use) is also starting to be regulated.

Leaving aside cookie-specific laws, general privacy laws also apply to the use of cookie data and other forms of personal data; for example, what logged-in users view when they access a social media platform.

Under the GDPR, any personal data collected in the context of online advertising must be processed (i.e., handled) on a valid lawful basis. Large organisations have sought to rely on lawful bases other than consent to justify the use of certain personal data for advertising purposes (e.g., that the processing for advertising purposes is necessary for the performance of the contract the user has entered into with the social media company); however, regulators and courts across Europe are tightening their view of when a lawful basis other than consent can be used for online advertising purposes. This came into focus in the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) judgment in Case C-252/21 (Meta Platforms and Others (General terms of use of a social network)), involving Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, the operator of Facebook in the European Union (see further, below). Even consent is not without challenge, however, as questions as to whether consent has been freely given in the context of the use of large online platforms are frequently raised. The CJEU found that an alternative to consenting to the processing of data (other than not using the services) must be offered but accepted that this could be offered for an appropriate fee. Meta has since introduced a subscription option for an ad-free service for users in the European Union, European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, which has already prompted calls for the European Data Protection Board to issue a binding opinion on the lawfulness of this model.

Attempts to deal with some of these privacy compliance challenges (such as the transparency and consent framework of IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Europe8 and Google's deprecation of third-party cookies) have faced criticism, and there have been calls for data protection authorities to investigate the compliance of the online advertising industry with privacy laws. Accordingly, we have seen investigations by data protection authorities, including the United Kingdom's Information Commissioner's Ofce (ICO), specifcally focused on real-time bidding,9 the French regulator (the National Commission for Information Technology and Liberty (CNIL)), which focused on valid cookie consent and issued some very high-profle adtech-related privacy fnes,10 and the Irish Data Protection Commission, which is responsible for regulating the EU activities of many of the world's largest technology companies.11

