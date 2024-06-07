DPO And AI Officer: One And The Same? (Video)

Part two of a series of interactive webinars hosted by our International Data and Privacy Team continues with session 'DPO and AI Officer: one and the same?' which is now available to watch on demand.

In this session we recap on the DPO role (following recent updated EU guidance) and reflect on a new phenomenon: the AI Officer. We compare the two roles and consider if one person can practically fulfil them both.

You will leave the webinar understanding the pre requisites for the DPO role and the pitfalls to be avoided when combining the DPO role with other positions. Finally we also consider how businesses are using these roles to meet their obligations.

Your speakers and key contacts for this session are Philipp Reinisch, Hazel Grant and Nathalie Poupaert.

