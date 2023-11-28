The U.K Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is starting to crack down on cookie consent managers. The ICO's requirements for an easy "reject all" capability mirrors previous guidance provided by the European Data Protection Board, as well as originally proposed regulations by the California Privacy Protection Agency.

For businesses this means making sure that the cookie consent banners provide options that make it as easy to reject all non-essential cookies as it is to accept all non-essential cookies - a user should not need extra steps and have to open the full cookie consent manager via a "manage cookie preferences" link to manually turn off cookies when they could accept them all through a single click.

