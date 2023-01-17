In a piece first published by Global Data Review(GDR) in December 2022, data, privacy & cybersecurity partner Rohan Massey (London), IP transactions counsel David Chen (Shanghai) and associates Christopher Foo (London) and Pauline Tang (Shanghai) analyse and compare key aspects of international data transfer documents in the EU and Chinese data protection regimes. In the last couple of years, transfer restrictions arising from an ever-growing number of local data protection laws have created an increasingly complex compliance framework for international organisations to navigate. The piece, titled "Comparative analysis of the proposed Chinese standard contract and EU standard contractual clauses,"covers the key issues at stake; includes a detailed table comparing key aspects of the Chinese standard data transfer contract and the EU standard contractual clauses; and outlines suggested next steps organisations should consider taking to ensure that they remain compliant when transferring personal data internationally.

