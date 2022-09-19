Tune in to our Tech Law Talks podcast channel for regular discussions led by the firm's technology lawyers about the legal and business issues around data protection, privacy, and security; data risk management; intellectual property; social media; and more. Recent episodes have covered eComms compliance, M365, an update on ICO activities, analytics cookies, and AI vendors.

IT and Data Protection Newsletter – Germany Summer 2022 edition | Perspectives | Reed Smith LLP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.