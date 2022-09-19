European Data Protection Board Guidelines on certification as a tool for transfers Guidelines on the use of facial recognition technology in the area of law enforcement Guidelines on the calculation of GDPR fines Guidelines on dark patterns in social media platform interfaces

German data protection authorities Decision on employee data protection FAQ on Facebook fan pages Guidelines on e-commerce using guest access Decision on scientific research and data protection

Annual reports of German data protection authorities Baden-Württemberg Bavaria Berlin Brandenburg Bremen Hamburg Hesse Lower Saxony Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania North Rhine-Westphalia Saarland Saxony Schleswig-Holstein

New rules to strengthen and better enforce consumer rights in Germany and the EU

European Parliamentary Research Service: briefing on the metaverse

IT and Data Protection Newsletter – Germany Summer 2022 edition | Perspectives | Reed Smith LLP

