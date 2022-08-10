ARTICLE

James Castro Edwards discusses the effects of Brexit on data privacy laws in the UK. While the UK government crafts new laws to address privacy, they have promised to protect individuals' privacy rights to a 'gold standard,' while also creating a regulatory environment that fosters innovation and business. How they achieve the right balance is yet to be seen. This is the latest in our series: "Insights: Life Sciences" where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

