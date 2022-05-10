On 25 March 2022, the European Commission and United States announced an agreement in principle on a new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework.1 If passed into law, the framework will facilitate the transfer of personal data between the EU and participating US companies, easing the burden on companies conducting transatlantic investigations and leaving the UK to play catch-up. However, the EU will be wary of this agreement falling prey to the same legal challenges that invalidated previous EU-US data transfer arrangements.

Originally published Law360 on May 9, 2022

