self

The pandemic radically changed working arrangements for millions of workers suddenly forced to work remotely at home. Despite the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, homeworking will remain the norm for many as firms continue to embrace hybrid and flexible working arrangements. An important consequence of this change has been the growth in employee monitoring.

In this podcast, Employment Law Associate Patrick Kilgallon is joined by Patrick Wheeler, Partner and Head of Data Privacy to discuss the legal and practical implications for both employers and employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.