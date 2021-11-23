Partners Kate Brimsted and Geraldine Scali and Senior Associate Tom Evans co-authored an article published Nov. 16 by IAPP (the International Association of Privacy Professionals) on the possibilities and drawbacks as companies work to collect accurate D&I data from employees. "As companies examine and refine their Diversity & Inclusion strategies, having access to information about the makeup of a workforce has never been so important," they wrote. "The privacy issues that arise in the process of collecting this information can prove difficult for privacy professionals to navigate." Their article examines some of the common issues an organization embarking on such a data-gathering project should consider.

In addition, Kate will chair a panel Nov. 18 on measuring global D&I at the IAPP Congress. She leads BCLP's Data Privacy & Security Practice in the UK.

