The CDEI explains that the report explores the activity of existing intermediaries across different sectors and considers the role they could play in the future.

It discusses the opportunities that data intermediaries present, including how they can empower individuals and businesses (e.g. by enabling individuals to control how data about them is used and for what purposes), and enable analysis (e.g. by facilitating data sharing in commercially sensitive environments). It explores how data intermediaries can be leveraged in response to pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges, with a focus on three potential opportunities:

facilitating preventative medicine;

enabling better matching of workers with available jobs; and

enabling the UK to meet its Net Zero targets.

It considers seven types of data intermediaries: (i) data trusts; (ii) data exchanges; (iii) personal information management systems (PIMS); (iv) industrial data platforms; (v) data custodians; (vi) data cooperatives; and (vii) trusted third parties.

The paper was commissioned by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to support the ambitions set out in the National Data Strategy and subsequent consultation response, in particular the commitment to consider the role of data intermediaries in supporting responsible data sharing.

The CDEI says that, as stated in its two-year review, facilitating responsible data sharing across the economy, including piloting new forms of data stewardship and governance, is one of three themes that will guide its work over the next year, alongside public sector innovation and AI assurance. This research complements other projects that the CDEI has been undertaking in this area, including its work with DCMS on the Online Safety Data Initiative, and its ongoing work on privacy-enhancing technologies. To access the report, click here.

