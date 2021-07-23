self

We're checking in with our Europe-based expert on the latest European updates and upcoming changes for the third quarter of 2021 including updates on Brexit, European Union (EU) data protection policies, block exemption regulations, and the United Kingdom's (UK) immigration policies.

Joining me for this conversation is Oliver Heinisch. Oliver is a partner in the Antitrust and Competition Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's London and Brussels offices. Oliver advises on all areas of EU, UK and German competition law with a focus on international cartel and abuse of dominance procedures including related antitrust litigation matters as well as merger control law. He also regularly advises clients on questions relating to the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

How have the last 6 months been since Brexit officially happened?

What was one of the strongest drivers behind Brexit?

How has the overall economic performance looked like for the UK vs. the EU?

Updates on the negotiations with Northern Ireland.

What do multinationals need to know about which laws apply in the UK?

Why is it important for multinationals to design compliance programs based on new intellectual property regulations?

What is the EU's latest decision regarding the adequacy of the UK's data privacy protection?

What do the EU block exemption regulations entail?

Oliver's blog post - Free Data Flow to the UK May Continue – EU Adopts Adequacy Decision - https://www.eyeonprivacy.com/2021/06/eu-adopts-adequacy-decision/

