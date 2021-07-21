The temporary Regulation allows for a temporary derogation from Articles 5(1) and 6(1) of the E-Privacy Directive (2002/58/EC), so that communications service providers can continue to use certain technologies that scan content, including images and text, and analyse traffic data, which would otherwise be in breach of data protection and privacy laws. The legislation will apply for a maximum of three years, or fewer if new permanent rules on tackling child sexual abuse online are agreed in the meantime.

The next step is for the legislation to be formally adopted by the Council. It will then be published in the Official Journal and will enter into force on the third day following publication. To read the EU Parliament's press release in full and for a link to the legislative resolution, click here.

