The Government has welcomed the EU Commission's adoption of the adequacy decisions, which it says, "rightly recognises the country's high data protection standards". The Government explains that the decisions mean that UK businesses and organisations can continue to receive personal data from the EU and EEA without having to put additional arrangements in place with European counterparts.

The Government says that this free flow of personal data supports trade, innovation and investment, assists with law enforcement agencies tackling crime, and supports the delivery of critical public services sharing personal data as well as facilitating health and scientific research.

The Government says that it plans to "promote the free flow of personal data globally and across borders, including through ambitious new trade deals and through new data adequacy agreements with some of the fastest growing economies, while ensuring people's data continues to be protected to a high standard". All future decisions will be based on "what maximises innovation and keeps up with evolving tech". As such, the government's approach will seek to "minimise burdens on organisations seeking to use data to tackle some of the most pressing global issues, including climate change and the prevention of disease".

Secretary of State for Digital Oliver Dowden said: ". We will now focus on unlocking the power of data to drive innovation and boost the economy while making sure we protect people's safety and privacy".

Julian David, techUK CEO, said: ". The data adequacy decision also provides a basis for the UK and EU to work together on global routes for the free flow of data with trust, building on the G7 Digital and Technology declaration and possibly unlocking ?2 trillion of growth.

The UK must also now move to complete the development of its own international data transfer regime in order to allow companies in the UK not just to exchange data with the EU, but also to be able to access opportunities across the world." To read the Government's press release in full, click here.

Originally published 5 July 2021

