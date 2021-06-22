The ICO says that it wants to help designers understand, implement and embed the Children's Code into their practices, helping them to create a better digital world for children. It is currently developing practical guidance to help designers in their day-to-day work in collaboration with design studio, Big Motive. The guidance will help a range of practitioners to apply the Children's Code: from UX and product designers to service managers and content designers.

The ICO is keen to hear from the community throughout the process. Over the next four months the ICO says that it will:

work with the design community to identify the support it needs to conform with the Code;

test its guidance and get feedback from key stakeholders; and

run events with the design community to share the new guidance and gather more feedback

This is a new approach for the ICO. By working in collaboration with the design community, it hopes to create practical guidance driven by industry needs. For the first iteration of the UX design guidance it will focus on transparency as a key UX design challenge in the Code.

The ICO encourages those working on online services to get in touch via its expression of interest form. To read the blog post in full, click here.

