Jon Crocker Shares His Thoughts On Birth Injury Inquiry In Law Society Gazette

Jon Crocker's letter on the recent Birth Injury Inquiry has been published in the Law Society Gazette.

Jon, who heads Bindmans' Medical Negligence and Personal Injury team, shares his thoughts on the reported experiences of women in maternity care, and examines the Inquiry's findings of continued issues within the UK's maternity services, particularly in relation to patient care and chronic understaffing.

The Birth Injury Inquiry is the latest in a series of inquiries which have been conducted in an effort to address failures in maternity care. The inquiry lays out the most pressing problems affecting the UK's maternity care services and puts forward potential solutions, petitioning the government to provide greater support and implement practical solutions.

In the letter, Jon says:

The stories shared during the Birth Trauma Inquiry... are sadly all too familiar to us. We see the same issues arising year after year with little sign of learning from mistakes. We admire the courage of the women and families who have bravely shared their stories. Their experiences are invaluable and must not be overlooked. It is time for a centrally led overhaul of maternity services in the UK.

Jon specialises in complex, high-value claims involving clients who have sustained birth injuries, brain damage, amputations and spinal injuries, whether caused by an accident or a mistake during medical treatment.

Read Jon's full letter in the Law Society Gazette here.

