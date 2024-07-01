ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Jon Crocker Shares His Thoughts On Birth Injury Inquiry In Law Society Gazette

BL
Bindmans LLP

Contributor

Bindmans LLP logo
We are a highly successful London firm offering a range of specialist legal services to both individuals and businesses. Known for achieving excellent results for our clients, our solicitors offer the highest standards of accountability and commitment to defending our client’s interests.
Explore
Jon, head of Bindmans' Medical Negligence and Personal Injury team, critiques the ongoing issues in UK maternity services highlighted by the Birth Injury Inquiry, emphasizing chronic understaffing and inadequate patient care. He calls for a comprehensive overhaul of maternity services, praising the courage of women sharing their experiences. Jon specializes in high-value claims involving severe injuries from medical errors. Read his full letter in the Law Society Gazette.
UK Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Jon Crocker
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Jon Crocker's letter on the recent Birth Injury Inquiry has been published in the Law Society Gazette.

Jon, who heads Bindmans' Medical Negligence and Personal Injury team, shares his thoughts on the reported experiences of women in maternity care, and examines the Inquiry's findings of continued issues within the UK's maternity services, particularly in relation to patient care and chronic understaffing.

The Birth Injury Inquiry is the latest in a series of inquiries which have been conducted in an effort to address failures in maternity care. The inquiry lays out the most pressing problems affecting the UK's maternity care services and puts forward potential solutions, petitioning the government to provide greater support and implement practical solutions.

In the letter, Jon says:

The stories shared during the Birth Trauma Inquiry... are sadly all too familiar to us. We see the same issues arising year after year with little sign of learning from mistakes. We admire the courage of the women and families who have bravely shared their stories. Their experiences are invaluable and must not be overlooked. It is time for a centrally led overhaul of maternity services in the UK.

Jon specialises in complex, high-value claims involving clients who have sustained birth injuries, brain damage, amputations and spinal injuries, whether caused by an accident or a mistake during medical treatment.

Read Jon's full letter in the Law Society Gazette here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jon Crocker
Jon Crocker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More