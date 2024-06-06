Ellisons Solicitors represented a claimant who was left with multiple serious injuries following a road traffic accident in Suffolk, helping them to recover a seven-figure sum in compensation.

Our client was a front seat passenger of a car which was involved in a catastrophic head-on collision.

As a result of the crash, our client suffered extensive life changing injuries which included a traumatic brain injury resulting in cognitive impairment and seizures. Our client required numerous life-saving operations and then spent over two months in intensive care.

Through the claim, our Injury Services team were able to secure significant interim payments. This paid for a specialist case manager who coordinated our client's rehabilitative care including counselling, physiotherapy and support workers to aid his recovery. The interim payments also assisted in alleviating the financial difficulties caused by our client by being left unable to work.

Medical expert evidence was obtained from seven different experts and court proceedings were commenced in the High Court.

The defendant insurer submitted an offer of settlement but, with further expert evidence from a care consultant and the benefit of further expert legal advice, our client was able to secure a compensation figure which was £800,000 higher than the defendant's original offer.

By negotiating this higher sum, our client has the funds to ensure they can pay for private support work and medical treatment going forward and compensation to reflect the loss they have suffered as a result of being unable to continue running and growing their business.

Stevan Stratton, Partner and Head of Injury Services, who represented the client said: "Our client lost so much in this accident and monetary compensation can never make up for that but, for someone who was not initially expected to survive this accident, they have gone on to make an incredible level of recovery and that is largely down to their determination and strength of character along with the amazing support of their incredible family. We are delighted that such a significant settlement could be achieved at a relatively early stage of the litigation meaning that our client can now focus fully on their continuing recovery and start planning for the future".

The Claimant commented: "I am really happy with the help, support and assistance that Ellisons solicitors provided me with during my personal injury claim. Especially Stevan Stratton. He is a really caring and very professional solicitor and I will be recommending Ellisons to anyone I happen to know that needs the same type of support."

