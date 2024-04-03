Ellisons Solicitors represented a Claimant from Essex who sustained a fracture of the right femur, necessitating two operations and an open fracture of the great toe. The Claimant is left with ongoing symptoms with a future operation being anticipated to fuse the toe and orthotics to be worn in his footwear. The accident occurred in October 2018.

The Claimant was in the course of his employment for an Essex firm when an accident occurred, due to negligence on the part of the employer. This resulted in him requiring a large amount of time off work and not being able to return to his pre-accident occupation. After a large amount of rehabilitation and an operation to remove the metalwork in the thigh, due to the metalwork moving, he has obtained a new job and has adapted his life to allow for the ongoing pain he still experiences.

During the five-year case, Ellisons were able to secure interim payments that helped with his loss of income, operations, counselling and physiotherapy treatment. The initial offer that was made was considerably too low and we were able to resolve the claim, at a settlement meeting, before the date was set down for trial, which increased the amount from a five-figure sum to a six-figure sum.

Bernice Spurgeon, Senior Associate, Chartered Legal Executive at Ellisons' Injury Services team said: "As the Defendant initially disputed liability on a full 100% basis, and then after four years made a low offer in settlement, we can be almost certain that this is an outcome the Claimant would not have achieved without expert legal advice".

