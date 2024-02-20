ARTICLE

February 12 marks International Epilepsy Awareness Day. This is a day dedicated to raising global awareness about epilepsy aiming to reduce stigma, deepen understanding of the condition and management and promote support for all those effected by or living with epilepsy.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a neurological condition that can affect all ages but typically starts in childhood or in people over 60. It's a lifelong condition that can be managed with medication to enable people to live normal lives and keep their seizures under control.

Epilepsy can also be acquired through injury to your brain from causes such as;

• a lack of oxygen during birth

• a severe head injury

• a brain infection

• a stroke

• a brain tumour

Symptoms of epilepsy

Seizures can affect people in different ways, depending on which part of the brain is involved but possible symptoms include:

• “fitting' – that is where a person has uncontrollable jerking and shaking

• becoming stiff or rigid

• losing awareness or staring blankly into space

• odd feelings and sensations, such as a "rising" feeling in the stomach, unusual smells or tastes, or a feelings of pins and needles in the limbs

• collapsing/losing consciousness.

How to get involved?

Observing International Epilepsy Day helps bring the condition to public awareness and keeps the conversation going, contributing to meaningful discussion and helping destigmatise the condition. This is the opportunity for organisations, affected individuals, families and clinicians to come together in a meaningful way and demonstrate solidarity.

The main ways to participate are:

1. wear purple as it is the official colour observed with epilepsy awareness; and

2. share information about epilepsy, including management of seizures, condition education, signposting of symptoms and support groups will help to raise awareness and spread valuable information. There are a number of UK based support groups and associations related solely with epilepsy that have regular fundraising events to support epilepsy research, patient advocacy and specialist assistance/care programmes.

By observing International Epilepsy Day annually, we strive to keep the conversation going and help to create an inclusive and supportive society for everyone.

Can we help?

Many of our clients have had symptoms of epilepsy or diagnosis which we support them with. If you think you have suffered an injury through medical negligence, which has led to symptoms or a diagnosis of epilepsy, we may be able to assist you with a claim or sign post you to support groups. If you would like more information or wish to speak to someone in confidence, please get in touch via email: info@lblaw.co.uk

