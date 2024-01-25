In a landmark judgment, the UK Supreme Court has dismissed the Claimants' conjoined appeals against the strike out of their secondary victim claims for psychiatric injury from witnessing the death of close relatives from the Defendants' alleged (or admitted) clinical negligence.

Charles Bagot KC and Vanessa McKinlay discuss the Supreme Court ruling and the implications of the judgment.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

