As the winter sports season begins many people travel to the slopes to enjoy a skiing holiday. The vast majority of people ski safely and do not have any adverse experiences. However, some people are involved in an accident on the slopes which results in injury. A report by the BBC however, asserts that as many as 10,000 UK nationals are injured each year in skiing accidents. Skiers should always wear a helmet and also good-quality gloves to limit the risk of injury.

Ottavia Pulizzi, a senior associate, commented "the most common causes of accidents on the slopes are collisions with either fixed objects such as a tree or another skier. There is an informal protocol for behaviour on the slopes which amounts to respecting other skiers and not skiing too fast or recklessly."Ottavia further mentioned "other accidents are mainly caused by falls often related to the lift or other equipment which should be safe and well maintained but frequently is not. People that ski off-piste can experience accidents caused by hidden obstacles such as rocks or fallen trees that are obscured by snow."

Action to take following an accident

If you have been injured to the extent that you require medical attention the following steps should be taken:

Approach any witnesses, including people working in any adjacent commercial premises and bystanders and obtain their contact details.

Obtain the contact details of the emergency responders.

At the first opportunity take photographs of the site of the accident and the surrounding area.

Take photographs of your own clothing and footwear.

Obtain evidence of your alcohol consumption if you had consumed alcohol prior to the accident.

Immediately inform your insurance company.

Obtain a comprehensive description of your injuries and the prognosis.

Write an account of the accident as soon as possible.

An accident due to poor maintenance

If your accident was caused by defects in a building due to poorly maintained equipment or building standards you may need a Local Standards Report, this is a report that defines the building standards that are normal for the country in which you had your accident. As building standards vary quite significantly from country to country it will need to be established whether the accident was due to poor maintenance or the lower building standards of the country.

Making a Claim against the person or establishment that caused the accident

Depending on the severity of the accident and the subsequent consequences to daily life, you can make a claim against the person or the commercial establishment where the accident occurred due to unsafe conditions. Giambrone & Partners has considerable experience in assisting clients to obtain a financial award as a result of an avoidable accident caused by carelessness or recklessness.

Our personal injury lawyers will ensure that you have all the necessary evidence to support your claim including a reconstruction of the accident. Claims are time-limited so it is very important to contact a lawyer and start your claim as soon as possible before the opportunity to make a claim is lost. If you are challenging your insurer, our personal injury lawyers have frequently successfully defeated arguments by insurers and opposing legal teams to ensure our clients are compensated for the injuries they have received and firmly establish where the liability lies and who should pay compensation.

