Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.
In this episode, personal injury solicitors Dawn Humphries and Alexander Spanner talk to Daniel Moseley; an internet personality, about his spinal injury and how he's thriving after the accident.
Daniel's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daniel.moseley
Daniel's TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@danielmozeley
For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast
