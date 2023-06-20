self

Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, Morgan chats with the students from Idsall School, who are in the office today for a 'work experience safari day'. The students were tasked with discussing a settlement agreement in relation to a personal injury case involving Harry Potter!

