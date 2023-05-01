The holiday season is around the corner with many young people going on holiday for the first time with friends. A "lads (or girls) holiday" in Spain can be a fun and exciting experience, but it also comes with a variety of risks that should not be overlooked, if something goes wrong, a young person can find themselves out of their depth in many ways.

Our fluent English-speaking Spanish lawyers in our UK and Spanish offices enjoy a reputation for successfully assisting British nationals to resolve problems that arise on holiday for many years.

Gonzalo Butori, a partner, commented "there can be many reasons for being arrested in Spain that would be unlikely to result in arrest in the UK, for example. If you are considered to be uncooperative by the police in Spain this is an offence for which you can be arrested, therefore drunken young people who do not speak Spanish may not realise what is happening, if there is a minor incident and if they refuse to cooperate when being moved on and argue with the police this can easily lead to arrest as lack of cooperation" Gonzalo further pointed out "in some regions swimwear and skimpy outfits are not acceptable must be confined to the beach alone, such clothing is not permitted in the street. If you are arrested you have the right to a lawyer that speaks your language, however, the duty lawyer may not have good English, it is far better to make your own arrangements and appoint a lawyer who will be able to explain your position to you in detail."

Our highly experienced lawyers point out just a few of the risks that can occur when on holiday in Spain:

Alcohol

Overconsumption of alcohol is one of the oldest and biggest risks for young people on holiday in Spain. This can lead to a wide range of problems, including injuries, accidents, and violent behaviour. Tolerance of drunk and disorderly tourists is wearing thin in the popular regions of Spain. Some regions in Spain have enacted new laws to limit the consumption of alcohol having experienced too many years of the consequences of anti-social drunkenness on holiday. "Off licence" sales have been limited to certain times only during the day but not in the evening and not in the street. You should also remember that the attitude of the police, as well as the laws, differ in countries abroad. If you break the law you could find that you are arrested, facing a language barrier and not understanding quite what has happened.

If you have been arrested you have the right to be assisted by a lawyer who speaks English, as mentioned previously, a lawyer with poor English could make it difficult for the person who has been arrested.

Drug Use

Many young people may be tempted to engage with drugs while on holiday in Spain. However, drug use can be very dangerous and can lead to health problems, addiction, and worse. Tolerance towards "personal" drug use is different in Spain and possession of even a small quantity of a banned substance can result in very serious consequences.

Holiday Flings

Getting swept away in the moment can have ongoing life-changing consequences for both young men and girls. As recently reported in the Daily Mail a 29-year-old woman, Sarah-Jayne Snow returned to her native Scotland following a one-night stand in Tenerife only to discover she was pregnant. All she knows about her baby's father is that he is 19 years old and works in Glasgow. Ms.Snow is not seeking financial help or recognition from the father of her child only that he has the opportunity to be involved if he wishes. However, there are many women and girls that seek support and recognition of the father's parental responsibility.



Accidents

Everyone wants to enjoy themselves on holiday but activities such as water sports, jet skiing, and bungee jumping do carry risks and can lead to serious injury.

A holiday in Spain can be an enjoyable and unforgettable experience, it is crucial to be aware of the potential risks and be mindful of how to avoid them and what to do if the worst happens.

