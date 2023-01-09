Winter sports are exciting and highly popular activities. The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) in its latest consumer report, suggests that an estimated 1.7 million people are planning or have already booked a winter sports break this season, with many looking forward to skiing or snowboarding. For some, it will be the first time back on the slopes for over three seasons due to the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

Whilst skiing and other alpine sports are without a doubt exhilarating, there is an undeniable risk, a BBC report suggested that approximately 10,000 are injured each season. After a gap of three seasons, it is recommended that before going back to the slopes individuals give consideration to increasing their level of fitness before participating in what are inevitably challenging and vigorous activities. Also insuring that appropriate levels of medical insurance is taken out. Government advice for keeping safe on the slopes suggests that you should review the advice provided by the International Ski Federation (FIS) on the Ski Club GB website.

Ottavia Pulizzi, an associate, commented "winter sports have a high-risk factor and many accidents on the slopes are due to the recklessand negligent behaviour of individuals or organisations' failure to maintain equipment or correctly signpost a risk, alcohol or drugs can also be a factor that impacts and facilitates an accident or often simply irresponsible skiing by others causes a disaster." Piero further commented "If you, or someone in your group has a serious accident it is vital that as much evidence as possible is gathered as soon as possible, while the event is fresh in the minds of the witnesses."

Obtain eyewitness contact details from people passing by, medical attendants and police, if involved

Photograph the site and aftermath of the accident from all angles as well as the surrounding landscape

Seek medical attention, even for what appears to be a minor injury

Contact the authorities to report the accident

Obtain full details from any party or representatives of an organisation involved in the accident

Write contemporaneous notes on the accident while the details are still fresh in your mind

Report the incident to the British consulate or embassy

The experienced lawyers in Giambrone & Partners personal injury department can assist our clients through our offices in the UK whilst liaising with English speaking colleagues in our European offices, removing the need for contact with overseas lawyers and limiting the stress involved. Your claim will be dealt with entirely by Giambrone & Partners and not by affiliate law firms in Europe that simply collaborate with Giambrone & Partners.

Our expert lawyers have assisted many clients to obtain a just award as compensation for their injuries acquired through no fault of their own, including a seven-figure award involving a case where a serious head injury occurred on the ski slopes resulting in extensive life-long medical treatment. Our lawyers regularly deal with personal injury claims arising from winter sports ranging from minor injuries such as sprains to life-changing or fatal accidents.

Our lawyers can assist in defeating the justifications that insurers frequently use in an attempt to limit or reduce the level of compensation payable to injured parties. Giambrone & Partners has a well-deserved record as leading personal injury lawyers, ensuring that our legal teams are able to successfully challenge and defeat arguments using tenacity and dogged persistence to navigate through their arguments.

Ottavia Pulizzi, an associate at the Palermo office, currently works within the Insurance department and has expertise in advising clients who have suffered personal injuries. Ottavia advises on the procedures to obtain compensation for damages relating to road traffic accidents, professional negligence, holiday accidents, accidents at work, sports injury claims, medical malpractice, trips and slips claims, damages caused by animals and pets, boat and aviation accidents. Ottavia coordinates negotiations between Giambrone, insurance companies and external representatives.

