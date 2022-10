In yesterday's webinar, Roger André and Richard Collier gave an update on non-party costs orders.

They covered rehabilitation fraud and credit hire, including some recent case examples. They also discussed Section 57 and provided an update on exaggerated personal injury claims.

If you missed it, you can view it here:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.