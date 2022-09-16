In this two-part series, Junior Personal Injury barristers, Helena Drage and Emma Woods discuss the application and intricacies of QOCS and CPR Part 36 within the Fixed Costs Regime at CPR 45.29, Section IIIA.

In Part 2, Helena and Emma explain liability for costs within the fixed costs regime in the context of CPR Part 36, and discuss QOCS and the recoverability cap. In this session they also cover recent proposals to expand the Fast Track and extend the Fixed Costs regime.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.