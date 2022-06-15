E-Scooter users are one of the most vulnerable road user groups. This is largely due to their lack of protection, they are also harder for drivers to spot on the road. It is concerning, but perhaps not surprising, that with the increase in their popularity and use, we are seeing an increased number of enquiries regarding making claims for personal injuries sustained in such accidents.

The National Statistics for the reported road casualties for Great Britain: E-Scooter Factsheet for 2021 (provisional) collated by the Department for Transport shows:

There were 1,280 collisions involving E-Scooters compared to 460 in 2020;

Of all collisions involving e-scooters, 309 included only one E-Scooter with no other vehicles involved, compared with 83 in 2020;

There were 1,359 casualties in collisions involving E-Scooters, compared to 484 in 2020;

Of all casualties in collisions involving E-Scooters, 1,034 were E-Scooter users, compared to 384 in 2020

Sadly, 9 people were killed in collisions involving E-Scooters (all of whom were E-Scooter riders), compared to 1 in 2020;

It is estimated that 390 people were seriously injured and 960 slightly injured in 2021, compared with 129 and 354 respectively in 2020.

Almost 40% of injuries involving E-Scooters happened in London, the Met Police having recorded 510 casualties in 2021 which was more than double the number for 2020.

The use of privately owned E-Scooters on public roads is still illegal. However, there are a number of rental schemes across the country which allow for E-Scooters to be used.

