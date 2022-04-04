ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

According to a recent survey, more than 40% of adults in England have gained on average half a stone in weight during the pandemic with Public Health England (PHE) are proposing a fitness drive and regular exercise being recommended.

More and more people will be returning back to the gym but sometimes accidents happen.

What sort of Accidents can occur in the gym?

Gym equipment can be often complicated and heavy, without the correct instruction or guidance accidents can occur as a result of the following:

Faulty equipment

Poorly maintained equipment

Incorrect use

Inadequate instruction or training

The injuries for these type of accident can range from minor bruising or strains to extremely serious spinal injuries.

Should you be unfortunate enough to sustain an injury whilst in the gym, you should seek medical assistance, take photographic evidence of your injuries and if possible photographs of the faulty equipment and report the accident to a member of staff so this can be logged in the accident book.

Originally published 01 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.