In yesterday's webinar, Laura Johnson and Susanna Bennett went back to basics on the law of capacity as it relates to personal injury claims with a focus on some of the knotty practical issues that commonly arise in practice, where there are concerns about the capacity of a party.

The webinar covered:

The nuts and bolts of the Mental Capacity Act 2005

Capacity in personal injury proceedings – the role of CPR 21

Hints and tips on common issues for practitioners, including: when to obtain evidence on a client's capacity what evidence to compile how to find a litigation friend disagreements between experts how to approach fluctuating capacity concerns that the other party may lack capacity



The second webinar in this two-part series will be scheduled for early 2022 and will consider Capacity Issues and Claims arising out of Traumatic Brain Injury.

