It is highly likely certain UK-wide driving laws will be changed in the near future including legislation concerning dangerous driving and careless driving.

Writing for The Scotsman, Zoe McDonnell and Daniella Varela summarise the changes which include an increase in the maximum prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving from 14 years to life imprisonment; the creation of a new offence of causing serious injury by careless, or inconsiderate, driving, with a maximum prison sentence of 12 months where prosecuted summarily and two years where prosecuted on indictment; and an exception from the standard definitions of dangerous and careless driving for those driving "for police purposes" who have undertaken prescribed training and the creation of newly defined offences for such drivers.

Originally published 04 Oct 2021.

