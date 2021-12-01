ARTICLE

The debate about the personal injury discount rate in Northern Ireland is a combination of big political forces, small political points-scoring and, perhaps, some missed opportunities, argue BLM Director of Policy & Government Affairs Alistair Kinley and Partner Patrick Connolly.

Writing for Insurance Post, they said:

"It seems to us that the new rate-setting framework in the Bill is likely to deliver a PIDR somewhat higher than minus 1.75% and perhaps closer to the Scottish figure of minus 0.75% given that the Bill is nearly identical to the legislation in force there."

