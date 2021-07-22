Episode 4 of The COPcast sees the Shoosmiths Court of Protection team discuss the ongoing conservatorship conversation concerning Britney Spears.

Given the recent developments, and most importantly, Britney's own take on the situation, Lucy Taylor and Lauren Miner discuss how Britney's testimony changes things, how we might see a similar arrangement under the law of England and Wales, and an attempt to dispel some myths and put some records straight.

The COPcast is brought to you by the Court of Protection team at UK law firm Shoosmiths. The team talk all things mental capacity, whether that be current news stories or the many and varied day-to-day experiences of a being a COP lawyer - from complex brain injuries, house building projects, arrested clients or controversial case law.

