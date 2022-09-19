Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode Edward Rees and Alex Spanner chat with Sophie Burgoyne about a day in her life as a trainee solicitor, the importance of attendance notes, to-do lists, how to manage tasks, and how it's healthy to be taken out of your comfort zone.

