Shepherd and Wedderburn's private wealth and tax team has been named Out-of-London Practice of the Year at the prestigious Chambers High Net Worth Awards 2022.

Judges described Shepherd and Wedderburn as 'one of the best Scottish independents', and noted that the firm's private wealth and tax team in the Central Belt rose to the top tier of the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth rankings this year.

Shepherd and Wedderburn was the only Scottish firm nominated in any category.

Keith McLaren, Emma Read, Chris McGill, Laura Rennie and Alison Richmond (pictured below, left to right), attended the awards ceremony at the London Science Museum on Thursday 21 July to collect the accolade on behalf of the team.

Chris McGill, Partner in the private wealth and tax team, said: "We are thrilled to receive the Out-of-London Practice of the Year Award. Ours is one of the largest private wealth and tax practices in Scotland, and this award is testament to the strength and depth of expertise across the team. We are delighted that our high quality of service and unwavering commitment to clients has been recognised in this way."

In the latest edition of the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide, clients hailed the firm's private wealth and tax team as "exceptional in their support" and described our lawyers as "excellent communicators, simplifying the legal jargon to ensure you fully understand the matter in hand without underestimating the gravity of the situation".

