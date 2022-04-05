Shepherd and Wedderburn has introduced an interactive virtual work experience programme to give aspiring lawyers an insight into what life is like as a trainee solicitor at the firm.

In collaboration with Forage, a virtual work experience specialist, the firm has created a short programme focused on intellectual property (IP) law, offering one to two hours' work experience that replicates the tasks that trainees undertake.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is the first Scottish-headquartered law firm to offer a programme through the Forage platform.

The experience is available to anybody who is interested in finding out more about the work of the firm's intellectual property team. There is no application process and participants can complete the programme in their own time, earning a personalised certificate to share with prospective employers and their professional network.

The programme is designed for anyone who wishes to find out more about IP law and there is no prior experience required.

Gillian Carty, Partnership Chair at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: "Fostering an inclusive and accessible working environment is a key ambition for Shepherd and Wedderburn. We are delighted to have collaborated with Forage to introduce this free, immersive, on-demand programme that is accessible to all.

"We hope that participants find this virtual work experience programme both enjoyable and insightful, as they navigate replicas of real-life tasks undertaken by trainees in our intellectual property team."

Mike Power, Director of Employer Partnerships at Forage, said: "We were delighted to collaborate with the IP team at Shepherd and Wedderburn to deliver this virtual work experience programme, which is the first on our platform from a Scottish-headquartered law firm. Immersive, online resources such as this enable anyone to further their career and find their place in the legal sector."

