Shepherd and Wedderburn, the largest Scottish-headquartered UK law firm, has been awarded the highest attainable accreditations as an Investor in People (IIP) and Investor in Young People (IIYP).

The 'Platinum' accreditation as an IIP and 'Gold' accreditation as an IIYP, awarded by Investors in People, follow an independent assessment programme involving interviews with colleagues across the firm and rigorous evaluation of its employment practices and people initiatives.

Only 3% of UK businesses assessed by Investors in People hold a Platinum accreditation, which is awarded to organisations where:

senior leaders actively and openly seek to create a people-centric culture, underpinned by strong values;

leaders at all levels continuously improve their own capabilities;

performance management is carried out in a fluid, engaging and dynamic way that drives individual performance;

a tangible learning culture exists, and there is strong evidence of continuous improvement, agility, resilience and innovation; and

there is a genuine commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's Gold accreditation as an IIYP reflects its commitment to attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining young people. Investors in People assessed the firm on areas such as mental health and wellbeing; fair work practices; community engagement; reverse mentoring and coaching; and intergenerational working.

Bonnie Clarke, Chief Executive of Remarkable, the organisation licensed to deliver Investors in People in Scotland, said: "Congratulations to Shepherd and Wedderburn on its achievement of the Platinum level Investors in People. This is an extraordinary level of attainment reserved for the very best performing organisations, where putting people at the heart of the business is not just a onetime thought but is deeply embedded in the culture over many years.

"Shepherd and Wedderburn demonstrated care and compassion over the past year, ensuring its team was engaged and supported. It has shown commitment to ongoing personal development and has coupled this with a deeply considered wellbeing approach that has supported the team as they have worked from home. The response to COVID-19 has been commendable and has enabled the team to peak perform even in these tremendously challenging times. It is a role model for other organisations in Scotland and beyond."

Commenting on the accreditations, Gillian Carty, Chair of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: "This is an outstanding achievement that rewards the commitment and hard work of colleagues to make Shepherd and Wedderburn a market leader for talent and career development in both the legal sector and the wider business community. I am particularly pleased that we have achieved Gold accreditation in IIYP, demonstrating the investment in and significant contribution made by young people across the firm, which bodes well for the future success of our business."

