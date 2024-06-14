Big Brother Really Is Watching You!

AI is finding applications in so many sectors, including the transport sector.

It was interesting to read from The Engineer how it is being used to count passengers on rail services in Merseyside. By establishing accurate passenger numbers on the various services they provide, Northern believe they will be better placed to schedule their trains around the region, alongside improving passenger safety and time efficiencies.

AI is an ever expanding solution to many of the problems experienced by companies, as amongst other things it can remove the reliance of inaccurate data, or better utilise the data that is available.

Northern said it has deployed an Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) algorithm – which is over 98 per cent accurate – to software on its fleet of eight Class 769 trains. www.theengineer.co.uk/...

