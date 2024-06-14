ARTICLE
14 June 2024

Big Brother Really Is Watching You!

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

AI is enhancing the transport sector by improving passenger counting on Merseyside rail services, enabling Northern to optimize train scheduling, safety, and efficiency. Our AI team offers extensive expertise in patent protection for AI solutions.
UK Intellectual Property
AI is finding applications in so many sectors, including the transport sector.

It was interesting to read from The Engineer how it is being used to count passengers on rail services in Merseyside. By establishing accurate passenger numbers on the various services they provide, Northern believe they will be better placed to schedule their trains around the region, alongside improving passenger safety and time efficiencies.

AI is an ever expanding solution to many of the problems experienced by companies, as amongst other things it can remove the reliance of inaccurate data, or better utilise the data that is available.

Our AI Team comprises dedicated experts from around the world who have a plethora of experience in securing patent protection for AI solutions. See also our AI Report for some insights into this complex sector.

#ArtificialIntelligence #transport #rail #patents #AIReport

Northern said it has deployed an Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) algorithm – which is over 98 per cent accurate – to software on its fleet of eight Class 769 trains.

www.theengineer.co.uk/...

