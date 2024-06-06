ARTICLE
6 June 2024

Is 'Clear Hydrogen' The Answer To The Dilemma Around The Cost Of Green Hydrogen?

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
A Gloucestershire-based start-up, Wild Hydrogen, claims to have developed a simple, low cost, carbon-negative method of generating hydrogen from biogenic feedstock...
UK Intellectual Property
Photo of Mark Dauncey
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A Gloucestershire-based start-up, Wild Hydrogen, claims to have developed a simple, low cost, carbon-negative method of generating hydrogen from biogenic feedstock, which it calls 'clear hydrogen' to distinguish it from other forms of hydrogen, such as grey, blue and green. Their clear hydrogen is claimed to be as affordable and efficient to produce as grey hydrogen, while offering the key environmental benefits of green hydrogen: carbon neutral (potentially negative) and renewable. What's more, prior art searches performed by the UK and European Patent Offices have so far failed to find any similar earlier methods, potentially clearing the way for Wild Hydrogen to patent their method.

https://www.gasworld.com/story/uk-energy-firm-producing-carbon-negative-hydrogen-from-biogenic-feedstock/2139429.article/

"We plan to build our commercial demonstrator in 2026, which will be a major step in the UK's drive to Net Zero," said Milner.

www.gasworld.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Dauncey
Mark Dauncey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More