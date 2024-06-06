A Gloucestershire-based start-up, Wild Hydrogen, claims to have developed a simple, low cost, carbon-negative method of generating hydrogen from biogenic feedstock, which it calls 'clear hydrogen' to distinguish it from other forms of hydrogen, such as grey, blue and green. Their clear hydrogen is claimed to be as affordable and efficient to produce as grey hydrogen, while offering the key environmental benefits of green hydrogen: carbon neutral (potentially negative) and renewable. What's more, prior art searches performed by the UK and European Patent Offices have so far failed to find any similar earlier methods, potentially clearing the way for Wild Hydrogen to patent their method.

