WIPO Agree New Treaty On Genetic Resources And Traditional Knowledge

As reported in their press release, WIPO member states have agreed a new Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge. This will establish an international requirement for disclosure of sources of genetic resources and the role of traditional knowledge in patent applications.

This is distinct from the existing Nagoya Protocol, although some of the requirements are similar. For innovators and researchers who already follow Nagoya requirements, there should be little difficulty in complying with the new WIPO Treaty.

The Treaty implies that corresponding changes will be sought to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), so making it possible to meet the new requirements in an international application for all WIPO member states.

The new Treaty will come into force once 15 member states have ratified, and also includes provisions for the EU to accede in its own right.

"we are showing that the IP system can continue to incentivize innovation while evolving in a more inclusive way, responding to the needs of all countries and their communities" www.wipo.int/...

