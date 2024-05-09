Great innovations have the potential to effect transformational change in all areas of our lives whether that's through providing lifesaving medical treatments, reducing energy, tackling the food or energy crises, digitising the way we work or simply making our everyday lives easier.

But if your breakthrough ideas are going to have the impact they should, you will need to correctly identify, protect, exploit, and enforce them. This is exactly what Potter Clarkson's patent attorneys in Glasgow do.

We genuinely share your passion for innovation. We will combine this enthusiasm with our commercial insight and technical understanding to help you develop the optimal patent strategy that will support your business now and long into the future.

We are equally passionate when it comes to defending your patents or trying to clear the way for you to succeed in your target market.

We have successfully attacked and defended some of Europe's most valuable patents across a huge range of technological areas and have the scale and expertise to handle the most complex and challenging work.

Whatever stage of the IP journey you are on, find out how we can help you to realise your ambitions by:

Protecting your innovation

Ensuring Freedom to Operate

Defending and enforcing your patents

EPO oppositions and appeals

Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) and regulatory

Exploiting your IP rights

Our patent attorneys in Glasgow specialise in a range of sectors:

