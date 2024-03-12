ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This is an area of constant transformation and so our local Patents teams are highlighting the key stories from their jurisdictions, on a bi-monthly basis, including changes to key regulations, fees and processes at local patent offices.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide

Will The UK's Science And Technology Framework Boost UK Innovation? Potter Clarkson In a press release earlier this month, the UK government unveiled several new announcements to drive innovation in science.

MedTech Innovation At Its Finest - But Where Does Intellectual Property Fit In? Marks & Clerk I'd like to share something a little personal. I'm a Type 1 Diabetic, and I use a Continuous Glucose Monitoring system along with an insulin...

USPTO Refuses OpenAI's Application For A Trade Mark For "GPT" Potter Clarkson The US Patent and Trade Mark Office ("USPTO") has denied OpenAI's application to register "GPT" as a trade mark, on the basis that it is merely descriptive of the goods and services specified by the mark applied for.

2023 Trade Mark And Design Updates - UK And EU Case Law (Video) Keltie LLP Explore trade mark and design case law in our exclusive recorded webinar by Charlotte Wilding, Partner and Trade Mark Attorney at Keltie. In this insightful session, she looks back...

English Court Finds Trade Mark Valid For Oat-based Drinks Despite Use Of The Term 'Milk' Osborne Clarke The High Court in Oatly AB v Dairy UK recently overturned a UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) decision and ruled that it was wrong to declare Oatly's "Post Milk Generation" mark invalid.