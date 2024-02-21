ARTICLE

The European Patent Office (EPO) has announced that revised Official Fees will apply to payments made on or after Monday 1st April 2023.

The majority of fees will increase by around 4%. Notable exceptions are the 3rd, 4th, and 5th year renewal fees which will rise by 30%, 28%, and 8% retrospectively.

EPO Fee Fee (€) before 1 April 2024 Fee (€) from 1 April 2024 EURO increase % increase Renewal fee for the 3rd year 530 690 160 30% Renewal fee for the 4th year 660 845 185 28% Renewal fee for the 5th year 925 1000 75 8%

In some cases, applicants may want to consider the timing for paying fees in relation to their applications to maximise any opportunities to pay lower official fees. If you would like advice on this, please contact your usual HGF attorney.

